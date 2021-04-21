See All Podiatrists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Thomas Carine, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small San Jose, CA
Overview of Dr. Thomas Carine, DPM

Dr. Thomas Carine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. 

Dr. Carine works at Thomas A Carine DPM in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas A. Carine Dpm Inc. A Professional Corp.
    2040 Forest Ave Ste 7, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 287-5751

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • O'Connor Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 21, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Carine for over 10 years. Always provides great service and works well with all the different insurance plans I have had to use over the years.
    Greg Turetzky — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Carine, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053427971
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carine works at Thomas A Carine DPM in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Carine’s profile.

    Dr. Carine has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

