Dr. Carine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Carine, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Carine, DPM
Dr. Thomas Carine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Carine's Office Locations
Thomas A. Carine Dpm Inc. A Professional Corp.2040 Forest Ave Ste 7, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 287-5751
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Carine for over 10 years. Always provides great service and works well with all the different insurance plans I have had to use over the years.
About Dr. Thomas Carine, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1053427971
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carine has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carine speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carine.
