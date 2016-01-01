Dr. Thomas Carlstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Carlstrom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
- 1 1415 Woodland Ave # E-200, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-6304
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Carlstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlstrom.
