Overview of Dr. Thomas Carr Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Carr Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Carr Jr works at Pediatric Associates of Franklin in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.