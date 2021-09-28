Overview of Dr. Thomas Carrell, MD

Dr. Thomas Carrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.



Dr. Carrell works at Calloway Creek Surgery Center in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.