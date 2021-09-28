See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Richland Hills, TX
Dr. Thomas Carrell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (61)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Carrell, MD

Dr. Thomas Carrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.

Dr. Carrell works at Calloway Creek Surgery Center in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carrell's Office Locations

    Elite Orthopaedics of North Hills
    4300 City Point Dr Ste 102, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 284-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Bursitis

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 28, 2021
    I recently underwent meniscus repair surgery and couldn't be more pleased with Dr.Carrell's surgical expertise and his genuine caring of his patients and sharing his knowledge of the entire process with me from my initial evaluation, surgical treatment and follow-up care!! I am highly recommending him to everyone in the DFW area for I have made the best decision EVER in choosing him for my arthroscopic surgery! I had minimal pain right after surgery and throughout the entire healing process and his very thorough explanation at each follow-up of what to expect really put my mind at ease! Thank you Dr. Carrell not only for your professionalism and surgical expertise, but for your very kind heart!! God BlessYou!!! Diane Addona
    Diane Addona — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Carrell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1245239508
    Education & Certifications

    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    • Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Carrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carrell works at Calloway Creek Surgery Center in North Richland Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Carrell’s profile.

    Dr. Carrell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

