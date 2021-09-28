Dr. Thomas Carrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Carrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Carrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.
Elite Orthopaedics of North Hills4300 City Point Dr Ste 102, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 284-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently underwent meniscus repair surgery and couldn't be more pleased with Dr.Carrell's surgical expertise and his genuine caring of his patients and sharing his knowledge of the entire process with me from my initial evaluation, surgical treatment and follow-up care!! I am highly recommending him to everyone in the DFW area for I have made the best decision EVER in choosing him for my arthroscopic surgery! I had minimal pain right after surgery and throughout the entire healing process and his very thorough explanation at each follow-up of what to expect really put my mind at ease! Thank you Dr. Carrell not only for your professionalism and surgical expertise, but for your very kind heart!! God BlessYou!!! Diane Addona
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Carrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carrell speaks French and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.