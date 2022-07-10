Overview of Dr. Thomas Castle Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Castle Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Castle Jr works at PROLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Issaquah, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.