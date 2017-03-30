Dr. Thomas Caves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Caves, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Caves, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Caves works at
Locations
-
1
Sansum Clinic, Gastroenterology317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3120
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caves?
I had my screening colonoscopy with Dr. Caves. He took the time to explain the procedure and what my results were. The staff were friendly and took the time to provide great care. I would recommend Dr. Caves.
About Dr. Thomas Caves, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144284522
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caves works at
Dr. Caves has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Caves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.