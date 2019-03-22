Dr. Thomas Chacko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chacko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chacko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Chacko, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Chacko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nova Spine and Pain Care3905 Brookside Pkwy Ste 203, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (678) 668-4688
-
2
Georgia Retina PC960 Sanders Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 668-4688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Chacko Allergy3333 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 520, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 668-4688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
4
Robert A Gadlage MD & Assocs3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 420, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 495-1955Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chacko?
Dr. Chacko and his staff are very helpful and professional.
About Dr. Thomas Chacko, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356443089
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania State University
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chacko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chacko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chacko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chacko works at
Dr. Chacko has seen patients for Allergy Skin Testing, Allergy Testing and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chacko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Chacko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chacko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chacko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chacko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.