Dr. Thomas Chacko, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.



Dr. Chacko works at Nova Spine and Pain Care in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Skin Testing, Allergy Testing and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.