Dr. Thomas Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas Chandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Chandler, MD
Dr. Thomas Chandler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler's Office Locations
-
1
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4014
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler?
About Dr. Thomas Chandler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720053085
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas, Houston|University Tex
- University of Texas at Houston
- The University of Texas, Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chandler speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.