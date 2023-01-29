Overview of Dr. Thomas Chen, MD

Dr. Thomas Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Mercy Medical Center Redding and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Dohenny Eye Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.