Overview

Dr. Thomas Chengot, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Chengot works at Amityville Heart Center in Amityville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.