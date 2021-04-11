Dr. Thomas Cherry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cherry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Cherry, MD
Dr. Thomas Cherry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherry's Office Locations
- 1 330 Washington St Ste 410, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 425-5300
-
2
The William W Backus Hospital326 Washington St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 885-6410Monday6:30am - 2:30pmTuesday6:00am - 2:00pmWednesday6:00am - 2:00pmThursday6:00am - 2:00pmFriday6:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherry?
Great medical office. Office staff polite and helpful. Dr. Cherry is very informative and thorough in explaining procedures. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Thomas Cherry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1285662627
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherry has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.