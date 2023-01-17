Dr. Thomas Chopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chopp, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Chopp, MD
Dr. Thomas Chopp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Chopp works at
Dr. Chopp's Office Locations
1
The Shoulder Clinic of Idaho8854 W Emerald St Ste 102, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 323-4747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Treasure Valley Hospital8800 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 323-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chopp?
In 2021 I had Arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, distal clavicle excision, and extensive debridement done on my left shoulder and then in 2022 I had it done on my right shoulder. He put me at ease about the surgeries. I had been in pain for about 20 years and he was the first one to give me an actual reason why I was in pain and explained how it can be fixed. I would highly recommend him to anybody that has shoulder pain. After a few months of Physical Therapy, I can finally live pain free and do things I have not done in years. Thank you Dr. Chopp.
About Dr. Thomas Chopp, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1720081060
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Orthopaedic Clinic
- Wilford Hall USAF Hospital
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopp has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.