Dr. Thomas Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chu, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Chu, MD
Dr. Thomas Chu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
-
1
Los Angeles (Downtown)1245 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 483-8810
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
Dr Chu has been taking care of my mother's eye for about 10 years. He is simply the best. I would refer anyone to him. His staff is also excellent and very personable and professional .
About Dr. Thomas Chu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1760482806
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Inst USC Sch Med
- The Mass Eye Ear Infirm
- New York Hosp
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Armenian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.