Dr. Thomas Ciecierega, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Ciecierega, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Ciecierega works at Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ciecierega's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition
    505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Constipation
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Affinity Health Plan
    Amerihealth
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    Healthfirst
    MagnaCare
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Oxford Health Plans
    POMCO Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Great bedside manner. Thorough and explained things well.
    — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Ciecierega, MD

    Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Polish
    NPI Number
    1467615914
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ciecierega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciecierega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciecierega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciecierega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciecierega works at Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ciecierega’s profile.

    Dr. Ciecierega has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciecierega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciecierega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciecierega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciecierega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciecierega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

