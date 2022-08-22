Dr. Thomas Ciecierega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciecierega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ciecierega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Ciecierega, MD
Dr. Thomas Ciecierega, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ciecierega works at
Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciecierega?
Great bedside manner. Thorough and explained things well.
About Dr. Thomas Ciecierega, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Polish
- 1467615914
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciecierega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciecierega accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciecierega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciecierega works at
Dr. Ciecierega has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciecierega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ciecierega speaks Polish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciecierega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciecierega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciecierega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciecierega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.