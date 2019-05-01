See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Noblesville, IN
Dr. Thomas Cittadine, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (11)
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Cittadine, MD

Dr. Thomas Cittadine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

Dr. Cittadine works at Community Orthopedics in Noblesville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Riverview Health.

Dr. Cittadine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Physicians of Indiana Inc.
    9669 E 146th St Ste 330, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 355-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2019
    I have had 3 surgeries by Dr Cittadine. They were all very successful. He is my first choice for a doctor.
    — May 01, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Cittadine, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831147727
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    • Ft Wayne Luth Hosp
    • Marion Co Hosp
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cittadine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cittadine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cittadine works at Community Orthopedics in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Cittadine’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cittadine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cittadine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cittadine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cittadine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

