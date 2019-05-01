Dr. Cittadine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Cittadine, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Cittadine, MD
Dr. Thomas Cittadine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Dr. Cittadine works at
Dr. Cittadine's Office Locations
-
1
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc.9669 E 146th St Ste 330, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 355-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cittadine?
I have had 3 surgeries by Dr Cittadine. They were all very successful. He is my first choice for a doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Cittadine, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1831147727
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- Ft Wayne Luth Hosp
- Marion Co Hosp
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cittadine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cittadine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cittadine works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cittadine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cittadine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cittadine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cittadine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.