Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD
Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ciulla works at
Dr. Ciulla's Office Locations
Midwest Eye Institute10300 N Illinois St Ste 1050, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 817-1822Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Midwest Eye Institute, South555 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 817-1822
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am 71 years old and have had floaters in my eyes my whole life. I was always told there was nothing that could be done with them. Last year I had cataract surgery done in both eyes, and afterwards the floaters became even worse. It was to the point that I could not see very well looking at things straight ahead of me. After meeting with my eye doctor and talking to him about my problems, he recommended that I go see doctor Ciulla for his thoughts on getting them removed. The appointments were set up, and Dr. Chula staff is amazing. They worked hard to schedule me at times that were convenient to me. I met Dr. Ciulla. I recognize that he was a gentleman and a very friendly,knowledgeable and caring doctor. He explained to me thoroughly after my examination that my floaters could be easily removed. After having the procedure done on both eyes, I am floater free with a vision of 20-20. The procedure only takes a few minutes and after a couple weeks of doing drops in my eyes and a follow
About Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med School
- Harvard Med School
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Harvard

