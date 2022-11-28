See All Ophthalmologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (74)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD

Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ciulla works at Fort Wayne Retina PC in Carmel, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ciulla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Eye Institute
    10300 N Illinois St Ste 1050, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1822
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Midwest Eye Institute, South
    555 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 817-1822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ciulla?

    Nov 28, 2022
    I am 71 years old and have had floaters in my eyes my whole life. I was always told there was nothing that could be done with them. Last year I had cataract surgery done in both eyes, and afterwards the floaters became even worse. It was to the point that I could not see very well looking at things straight ahead of me. After meeting with my eye doctor and talking to him about my problems, he recommended that I go see doctor Ciulla for his thoughts on getting them removed. The appointments were set up, and Dr. Chula staff is amazing. They worked hard to schedule me at times that were convenient to me. I met Dr. Ciulla. I recognize that he was a gentleman and a very friendly,knowledgeable and caring doctor. He explained to me thoroughly after my examination that my floaters could be easily removed. After having the procedure done on both eyes, I am floater free with a vision of 20-20. The procedure only takes a few minutes and after a couple weeks of doing drops in my eyes and a follow
    — Nov 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ciulla to family and friends

    Dr. Ciulla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ciulla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770585838
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts Med School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Harvard Med School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciulla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciulla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciulla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Ciulla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.