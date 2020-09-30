Overview of Dr. Thomas Clairmont, MD

Dr. Thomas Clairmont, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital, Exeter Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Clairmont works at Portsmouth Internal Medicine in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.