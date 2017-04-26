Dr. Thomas Clancy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clancy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Clancy, MD
Dr. Thomas Clancy, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Division of Surgical Oncology75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (877) 442-3324Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
What do you say about the man who saved your father's life? Dr. Clancy is a gift. The world is beyond fortunate to have him.
- Surgical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Dr. Clancy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clancy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clancy has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clancy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Clancy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clancy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clancy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clancy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.