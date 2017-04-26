Overview

Dr. Thomas Clancy, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Clancy works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Division of Surgical Oncology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.