Dr. Thomas Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Clark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Center for Weight Loss Success645 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 873-1880
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Amazing surgeon, very good at his craft. I wouldn't trust another surgeon for bariatric surgery. Very knowledgeable.. dedicates his professional career to helping people battle obesity.
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- 1255494183
- Akron General Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Davidson College
Dr. Clark speaks German.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
