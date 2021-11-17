Overview

Dr. Thomas Clark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Center for Weight Loss Success in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.