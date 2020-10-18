Overview

Dr. Thomas Coburn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmore, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Coburn works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Wilmore, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.