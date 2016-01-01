Dr. Cockerham accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Cockerham, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Cockerham, MD
Dr. Thomas Cockerham, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Cockerham's Office Locations
Spine Clinic of Baton Rouge5211 Essen Ln Ste 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 778-7837
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Cockerham, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427026996
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cockerham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cockerham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cockerham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cockerham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cockerham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.