Dr. Thomas Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Coleman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Thomas Hospital.
Providence Hospital6701 Airport Blvd Ste B135, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 433-1895Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Thomas Hospital
Very good initial visit. He explained very well the procedure, was confident, competent and reassuring. Was methodical and took time with my husband who was the patient. we will continue to see him & recommend him to others.
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Lahey Clinic|University Of So Al Hosps
- University of Birmingham
