Overview

Dr. Thomas Colturi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Colturi works at ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.