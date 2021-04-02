Dr. Colturi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Colturi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Colturi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Colturi works at
Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare5700 Monroe St Unit 103, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 843-7996
-
2
Digestive Healthcare Consultants of Northwest Ohio3439 Granite Cir, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 843-7996
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and very friendly. Explained everything and showed pictures of exactly what he was doing. Came out after and explained everything to me and my husband. Would highly recommend dr. Colturi To anyone who needs his services.
About Dr. Thomas Colturi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1871580993
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers|University Of Texas
- Strong Memorial Hospital Of The University Of Rochester
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
