Overview of Dr. Thomas Comerci, MD

Dr. Thomas Comerci, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Comerci works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Toms River, NJ and Paoli, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.