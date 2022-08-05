Dr. Thomas Comerci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comerci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Comerci, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Comerci, MD
Dr. Thomas Comerci, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Comerci's Office Locations
1
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-6421
2
Toms River Addiction Medicine250 Washington St Ste A6, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (908) 310-1264
3
Paoli Hospital255 W Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (484) 476-6421
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Comerci is an excellent doctor!!! I have a lot of health issues and I’ve seen my share of doctors and Dr Comerci is the true definition of a DOCTOR. Not only did he see me after office hours because my previous Dr is ill, but he saw patients all day and still spent almost TWO HOURS talking with me! He was extremely thorough and very easy to talk to. I can tell by our first interaction that he truly truly CARES about his patients! Most doctors nowadays aren’t thorough or even give you more than five minutes of their time. They treat you as a number and not a person. Dr. Comerci is definitely not your “typical” doctor. If you’re looking for a caring, compassionate, patient and extremely intelligent doctor, I highly recommend Dr.Comerci! I promise you won’t find another doctor like him! Thank you Dr. Comerci for all you do for your patients and for just being YOU!
About Dr. Thomas Comerci, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1770581696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comerci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comerci accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comerci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comerci works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Comerci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comerci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comerci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comerci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.