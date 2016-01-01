Dr. Thomas Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Connor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern Uniiversity and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Diseases Consultants1615 N Convent St Ste 1, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 937-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Iroquois Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Connor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760470033
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Gastroenterology Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Internal Medicine
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Northwestern Uniiversity
- Gastroenterology
