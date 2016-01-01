Overview

Dr. Thomas Connor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern Uniiversity and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Connor works at Digestive Diseases Consultants in Bourbonnais, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.