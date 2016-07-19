Dr. Thomas Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Cook, MD
Dr. Thomas Cook, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
-
1
Midland Hand Clinic Pllc701 Tradewinds Blvd Ste B, Midland, TX 79706 Directions (432) 618-6772Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Dr. Cook is a great surgeon!! His bed side manner is amazing, anytime I call and need something his office has been very helpful! Thank you! One More Satisfied Customer!! ??
About Dr. Thomas Cook, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659582948
Education & Certifications
- The Craniofacial Center - Dallas
- Chief Residency Univ of Cincinnati of Plastic & Recon Surgery
- University of Cincinnati Dept of General Surgery
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas Tech University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.