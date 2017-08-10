Dr. Thomas Corcoran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corcoran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Corcoran, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Corcoran, MD
Dr. Thomas Corcoran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Corcoran's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics9501 Roosevelt Blvd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (800) 321-9999
The Muscle Bone and Joint Center3110 GRANT AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 464-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Corcoran has been extremely helpful and knowledgeable. I would recommend him to any one who needs assistance with any knee problem.. His staff has been wonderful as well.
About Dr. Thomas Corcoran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Anatomic Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
