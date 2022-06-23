Overview of Dr. Thomas Coury, MD

Dr. Thomas Coury, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deckerville Community Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Coury works at McLaren Port Huron - Urology Associates in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.