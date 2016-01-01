Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Cox, DO
Overview of Dr. Thomas Cox, DO
Dr. Thomas Cox, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Abrazo West Campus13677 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 882-1500
Affordable Family Practice Inc.16601 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 633-3721
Acute Care Surgical1703 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 864-4033Monday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Medical City Fort Worth900 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 347-5887Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- General Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1770998007
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
