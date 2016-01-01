See All General Surgeons in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Thomas Cox, DO

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Goodyear, AZ
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Cox, DO

Dr. Thomas Cox, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Cox works at Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Fort Walton Beach, FL and Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abrazo West Campus
    13677 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 882-1500
  2. 2
    Affordable Family Practice Inc.
    16601 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 633-3721
  3. 3
    Acute Care Surgical
    1703 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 864-4033
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Medical City Fort Worth
    900 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 347-5887
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Thomas Cox, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770998007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

