Overview of Dr. Thomas Cox, DO

Dr. Thomas Cox, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Cox works at Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Fort Walton Beach, FL and Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.