Overview of Dr. Thomas Crews, MD

Dr. Thomas Crews, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Crews works at Statesboro ENT & Hearing Clinic in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.