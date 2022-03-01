Dr. Thomas Crews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Crews, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Crews, MD
Dr. Thomas Crews, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Crews' Office Locations
Statesboro Ent. & H. Clinic106 Proctor St, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 764-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to c the doc my nose was dripping all the time. He diagnosed the problem quickly and I was out of there. I got my scripts and my nose quit dripping within days.I had been using a box of puffs every two days b 4 I went to c him . I recommend him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Thomas Crews, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crews has seen patients for Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crews.
