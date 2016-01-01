See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Thomas Cristoforo, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Cristoforo, MD

Dr. Thomas Cristoforo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Cristoforo works at Nemours Children's Health in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cristoforo's Office Locations

    Lawall Prosthetics & Orthotics Inc.
    6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 823-6149
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Swine Flu
Nausea
Asthma
Swine Flu
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Swine Flu
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Thomas Cristoforo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1417341462
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Cristoforo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cristoforo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cristoforo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cristoforo works at Nemours Children's Health in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cristoforo’s profile.

    Dr. Cristoforo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cristoforo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cristoforo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cristoforo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

