Dr. Thomas Croley, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (39)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Croley, MD

Dr. Thomas Croley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Croley works at Central Florida Eye Institute in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Croley's Office Locations

    Thomas L. Croley MD
    3133 SW 32nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34474 (352) 237-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Retinal Hemorrhage
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Retinal Hemorrhage

Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bilateral Cataracts Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 17, 2022
    From the moment I walked in the door, the staff treated me like family. Dr. Croley did my eye surgery and my vision is perfect. I have always worn glasses and now I can see without my glasses. Thank you Dr. Croley and the staff @ Central Florida Eye Institute. I can see again!!!
    Barbara — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Croley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992724686
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med University SC
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
