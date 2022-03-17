Dr. Thomas Croley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Croley, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Croley, MD
Dr. Thomas Croley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Croley works at
Dr. Croley's Office Locations
Thomas L. Croley MD3133 SW 32nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 237-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Croley?
From the moment I walked in the door, the staff treated me like family. Dr. Croley did my eye surgery and my vision is perfect. I have always worn glasses and now I can see without my glasses. Thank you Dr. Croley and the staff @ Central Florida Eye Institute. I can see again!!!
About Dr. Thomas Croley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992724686
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University of Oklahoma|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Croley works at
Dr. Croley has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Croley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Croley speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Croley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.