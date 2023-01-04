Overview of Dr. Thomas Curd, DPM

Dr. Thomas Curd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Curd works at Craven Podiatry in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.