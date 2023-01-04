Dr. Thomas Curd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Curd, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Curd, DPM
Dr. Thomas Curd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Dr. Curd's Office Locations
Craven Podiatry1421 S Glenburnie Rd # D, New Bern, NC 28562 Directions (252) 637-3988
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curd is an excellent MD; very thorough to detail and great interpersonal skills. I would highly recommend Dr. Curd, Dr. Hall and staff!
About Dr. Thomas Curd, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1033117585
Education & Certifications
- Columbus-Cabrini Med Ctr
- Rush Presby Saint Lukes Med Ctr
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- U Mass
- Foot Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.