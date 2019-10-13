Dr. Thomas Curfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Curfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Curfman, MD
Dr. Thomas Curfman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Curfman works at
Dr. Curfman's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Neurology11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 425-6780
-
2
Ft Wayne Neurology Neurosurgery2622 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 460-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Parkview Physicians Group1270 E State Road 205 Ste 110, Columbia City, IN 46725 Directions (260) 248-9908
-
4
Parkview Warsaw1355 MARINERS DR, Warsaw, IN 46582 Directions (574) 372-1280
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curfman?
Excellent care.
About Dr. Thomas Curfman, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1184621641
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curfman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curfman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curfman works at
Dr. Curfman has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Curfman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.