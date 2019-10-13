Overview of Dr. Thomas Curfman, MD

Dr. Thomas Curfman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Curfman works at Parkview Physicians Grp Fam Med in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Columbia City, IN and Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.