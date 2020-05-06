Dr. Thomas Curran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Curran, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Curran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ur Medicine Cardiology At Brighton140 Canal View Blvd Ste 102, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 338-2700
Urmc Cardiology At Penfield1835 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd Ste 200, Penfield, NY 14526 Directions (585) 338-2700
Urmc Cardiology Rcpg Irondequoit999 E Ridge Rd Ste 1000, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 338-2700
Urmc Cardiology At Newark75 Sunset Dr Ste A, Newark, NY 14513 Directions (315) 331-4375
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor. He lays it on the line, and gives it to you straight. If you work with him, you will be ok. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Curran, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1396711669
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
