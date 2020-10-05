See All Ophthalmologists in New Iberia, LA
Dr. Thomas Curry, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Curry, MD

Dr. Thomas Curry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.

Dr. Curry works at Gannon Medical Services LLC in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gannon Medical Services LLC
    607 Rue De Brille, New Iberia, LA 70563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 367-1247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Iberia Medical Center

Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Stye
Senile Cataracts
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Stye
Senile Cataracts

Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2020
    We in New Iberia are fortunate to have Dr. Curry. Very satisfied with his professionalism and ease to work with to help patients.
    Joel Wallins — Oct 05, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Curry, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curry works at Gannon Medical Services LLC in New Iberia, LA. View the full address on Dr. Curry’s profile.

    Dr. Curry has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

