Dr. Thomas Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Curry, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Curry, MD
Dr. Thomas Curry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.
Dr. Curry works at
Dr. Curry's Office Locations
-
1
Gannon Medical Services LLC607 Rue De Brille, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 367-1247
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curry?
We in New Iberia are fortunate to have Dr. Curry. Very satisfied with his professionalism and ease to work with to help patients.
About Dr. Thomas Curry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144314493
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curry works at
Dr. Curry has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.