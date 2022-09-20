See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD

Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Curtis works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Curtis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr Curtis was the only Dr to take the time to find what was wrong. I was diagnosed in 2008 after 7yrs of being told it was in my head one Dr even told me my dx wasn't what was wrong but I trusted Dr Curtis and will miss him when he leaves because of the time he takes with his patients and the dedication he takes with each one.
    Nikki — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265466536
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • Nmrc
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

