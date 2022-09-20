Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD
Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Curtis works at
Dr. Curtis' Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Virginia Mason Medical Center100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curtis?
Dr Curtis was the only Dr to take the time to find what was wrong. I was diagnosed in 2008 after 7yrs of being told it was in my head one Dr even told me my dx wasn't what was wrong but I trusted Dr Curtis and will miss him when he leaves because of the time he takes with his patients and the dedication he takes with each one.
About Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265466536
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Nmrc
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Curtis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis works at
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.