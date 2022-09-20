Overview of Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD

Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Curtis works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.