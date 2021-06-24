Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD
Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Curtis' Office Locations
- 1 21800 Oxnard St, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 780-4409
-
2
Thomas Curtis M.d. Inc.14531 Hamlin St, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Directions (818) 780-4409
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Curtis?
Under his care for almost 4 years. Very professional, thorough. Since then have seen 3 others in this field, they don't even come close to his expertise.
About Dr. Thomas Curtis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952516601
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.