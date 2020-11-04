Overview of Dr. Thomas Cusumano, DPM

Dr. Thomas Cusumano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cusumano works at In Step Foot And Ankle, LLC in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.