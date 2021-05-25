See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bullhead City, AZ
Dr. Thomas Dallman, MD
Dr. Thomas Dallman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Dallman, MD

Dr. Thomas Dallman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dallman works at Thomas G Dallman MD PC in Bullhead City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dallman's Office Locations

    Thomas G Dallman MD PC
    Thomas G Dallman MD PC
1355 Ramar Rd Ste 12, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
(928) 763-9505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley View Medical Center
  • Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Pap Smear
Malaise and Fatigue
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Pap Smear
Malaise and Fatigue

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 25, 2021
    Dr. Dallman and his ENTIRE staff and so professional, They do not delay anything they can do today for tomorrow. The Service they provide to their patient is like no other. When I go in to the office I feel EACH and EVERY Staff member has my best interest at heart. Dr. Dallman is Exceptional. Highly recommended.
    Elaine Mermilliod — May 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Dallman, MD

    Internal Medicine
    37 years of experience
    English
    1568643757
    Medical Education
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Internal Medicine
