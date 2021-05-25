Dr. Thomas Dallman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dallman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dallman, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Dallman, MD
Dr. Thomas Dallman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dallman works at
Dr. Dallman's Office Locations
Thomas G Dallman MD PC1355 Ramar Rd Ste 12, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 763-9505
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dallman and his ENTIRE staff and so professional, They do not delay anything they can do today for tomorrow. The Service they provide to their patient is like no other. When I go in to the office I feel EACH and EVERY Staff member has my best interest at heart. Dr. Dallman is Exceptional. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Thomas Dallman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dallman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dallman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dallman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dallman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dallman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dallman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dallman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.