Dr. Thomas Dalton, MD

Anesthesiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Dalton, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Dalton works at American Anesthesiology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Anesthesiology - Wilmington
    2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4640
    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2019
    Great!
    — Feb 05, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Dalton, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1033114590
    Education & Certifications

    • Va Mason Clin
    • U Fla - Gainesville Shands Hosp
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    • Anesthesiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Dalton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dalton works at American Anesthesiology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dalton’s profile.

    Dr. Dalton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

