Dr. Thomas D'Amato, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas D'Amato, MD
Dr. Thomas D'Amato, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Amato's Office Locations
- 1 1269 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 600-5119
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful human being. Very knowledgeable and compassionate
About Dr. Thomas D'Amato, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
