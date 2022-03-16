Overview of Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD

Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Davenport works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.