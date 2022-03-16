Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD
Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Davenport's Office Locations
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 210-5729Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
Ratings & Reviews
I had multiple surgeries with Dr. Davenport. He always kept me informed about the procedures, the reasons for them and what to expect afterwards. Office staff are pleasant and efficient and other medical staff are professional, pleasant and knowledgeable. Calls are returned, appointments are easy to make, the office is clean and parking ample.
About Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174583405
Education & Certifications
- Shriner Burn Hospital
- General Surgery At Massachusetts General Hospital
- Yale University
- IONA COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davenport accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davenport has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davenport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.
