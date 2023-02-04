Overview of Dr. Thomas Davis Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Davis Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Davis Jr works at Davis Eye Clinic in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.