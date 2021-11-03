Dr. Thomas Deangelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deangelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Deangelis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Deangelis, MD
Dr. Thomas Deangelis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Deangelis' Office Locations
Primary and Specialty Care of Warren8 Mountain Blvd Ste D, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (848) 272-9364
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed my visit with the doctor but the office is horribly run. Five days I’ve been trying to get in touch with them about a refill and my calls aren’t returned. Answering service screens all calls and refuses to transfer you to the office.
About Dr. Thomas Deangelis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian
- 1336220193
Education & Certifications
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
