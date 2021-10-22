Overview of Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD

Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College|New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Deberardino works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.