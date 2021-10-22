See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (76)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD

Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College|New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Deberardino works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Deberardino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Quarry Area
    400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
  2. 2
    UT Health Medical Arts & Research Center
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr # 3, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Dislocation
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Knee Dislocation
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deberardino?

    Oct 22, 2021
    Amazing service. Detail oriented provider. Dr. D gives it to you straight and respectfully.
    J. Rattler — Oct 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deberardino to family and friends

    Dr. Deberardino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deberardino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033191176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Keller Army Hospital|Us Army Institute Surgery Rsch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tripler Army Medical Center|Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tripler AMC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College|New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deberardino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deberardino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deberardino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deberardino works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Deberardino’s profile.

    Dr. Deberardino has seen patients for Knee Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deberardino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Deberardino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deberardino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deberardino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deberardino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.