Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College|New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Quarry Area400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
UT Health Medical Arts & Research Center8300 Floyd Curl Dr # 3, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing service. Detail oriented provider. Dr. D gives it to you straight and respectfully.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1033191176
Education & Certifications
- Keller Army Hospital|Us Army Institute Surgery Rsch
- Tripler Army Medical Center|Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Tripler AMC
- New York Medical College|New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
Dr. Deberardino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deberardino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Deberardino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Deberardino works at
Dr. Deberardino has seen patients for Knee Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Deberardino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
