Overview

Dr. Thomas Degrave, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Internal Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Degrave works at Orchard Park Family Practice in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.