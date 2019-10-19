Dr. Thomas Demarini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Demarini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Demarini, MD
Dr. Thomas Demarini, MD is a Pulmonologist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Demarini's Office Locations
Southeastern lung care2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 430, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 294-4018
Perimeter North Family Medicine4375 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 320, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 474-9277
- 3 1000 Cowles Clinc Way Ste D-200, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions (762) 445-1311
Southeastern Lung Care PC1490 Milstead Rd NE Ste A, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 922-2217
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough regarding my wonderful experience with Dr. Demarini. I had been sick for a year and been to numerous doctors and had received many diagnoses. I walked into my first appointment with Dr. Demarini and he immediately diagnosed my underlying conditions that were the cause of the many illnesses . I have now been treated and am finally actively participating in life after a year of continual illnesses. I am constantly recommending him. He is my hero. Thank you Dr. Demarini!!!
About Dr. Thomas Demarini, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demarini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demarini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demarini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demarini has seen patients for Cough, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demarini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarini.
