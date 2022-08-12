Dr. Thomas Demoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Demoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Demoor, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Demoor works at
Locations
Thomas M Demoor MD9150 Huebner Rd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 877-9046Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Demoor is the gold standard for mental health. I’ve known him for many years. I’m proud and grateful to be his patient!
About Dr. Thomas Demoor, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Demoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demoor.
