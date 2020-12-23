See All Hand Surgeons in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD

Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Dennis works at Annapolis Hand Center in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alexander Croog, MD
Dr. Alexander Croog, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Dennis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Annapolis Hand Center LLC
    127 Lubrano Dr Ste 202, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 544-4263
  2. 2
    Annapolis Hand Center
    4201 Northview Dr Ste 101, Bowie, MD 20716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 544-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritic Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tricep Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist and Forearm Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dennis?

    Dec 23, 2020
    Absolutely. Easy to talk with, very caring, and follow up call 12 hours after surgery relieved any concerns I had. Came highly recommended to me and I would 100% recommend him and his staff as well as the surgical staff. Wonderful experience. Thank you Dr Dennis
    Ronnie wilson — Dec 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dennis to family and friends

    Dr. Dennis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dennis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285637819
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Joseph H Boyes/ Usc Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ / Rutgers
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.